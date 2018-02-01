Tucson PD: Crash closes intersection of River, Campbell

According to Tucson police, the closure of the intersection at North Stone Avenue and West Blacklidge Drive is expected to last for a few hours.
Drivers should avoid the intersection of East River Road and North Campbell Avenue, which is closed because of a crash.
According to police, the woman who was hit by a school bus on Thursday morning has died.
A collision involving a bicyclist has resulted in the closure of eastbound lanes of West River Road at North Shannon Road.
A crash has closed northbound lanes of I-19 at milepost 41 in Green Valley.
Investigators are now calling 87-year-old actor Robert Wagner a "person of interest" in the 1981 death of his wife Natalie Wood.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Five days after first feeling sick, 15-year-old Kira Molina, of Coweta County, GA, died at the hospital from liver failure.
Police say a suspect has been arrested after a shooting at a Los Angeles school.
If you have Amazon Prime and your purchases do not arrive in the two-day guaranteed window, you can get an extra month added to your Prime membership.
The shooting was reported near Carey and Derby avenues, located off of Bardstown Road, around 1:50 p.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
Eleven-year-old Mary asked her sixth-grade teacher for help writing a letter to former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Instead of "Hillary," The teacher addressed the letter to "Hiliar."
Many Super Bowl viewers enjoy the commercials more than the game, so it’s no surprise that brands hire big-name celebrities to star in their ads. A Cincinnati company is following suit with help from the Queen City’s most famous face.
