Pima County Summer Youth Employment Program now accepting applications

Have a teen that is looking for a job opportunity this summer? Pima County's Summer Youth Employment Program is accepting applications for 2018.

The program is open to youth ages 14 to 21 years old who want to work this summer. There are two sessions available: June 4 - June 28 and July 2 to July 28. Not all ages may be eligible for every summer program that is included in the application process and in order to be eligible youth must be 14 to 21 by June 1, 2018.

Those interested in applying can do so online here - www.pima.gov/summeryouth or by picking up an application form from a local high school, community center or library. Applicants may also call 724-9639 for more information.

The deadline to submit an application is March 9.

Depending on funding levels, between 1,100 and 1,500 young people in Pima County can gain valuable experience while working for the county, the City of Tucson, the University of Arizona and dozens of participating local businesses. Positions are limited though. According to Daphanie Conner, the program manager, in 2017 the county received 3,958 applications.

The pay is the Arizona minimum wage of $10.50/hour, with work hours ranging from 20 to 40 hours per week, placements also range from four to seven weeks, depending on the work or education program.

The jobs they perform vary widely, from outdoor labor to clerical to retail. Virtually all industries are represented, including public, private, non-profit and for-profit organizations. Jobs with the Department of Transportation or Regional Wastewater Reclamation Department involve outside manual labor.

Applicants for the positions will be placed in a special pool of applicants, which may increase the chances of being selected for a summer job.

Program participants are selected based on their applications, grades, assessment scores and work interests as well as available funding, applicant program selections, geographic area, employer/worksite requirements and they must attend a one-day "employability skills" workshop, where they learn about good work habits and employer expectations, before they go to work.

The Summer Youth Programs also includes basic education, in which young people can earn elective high school credits through learning in math, reading and writing.

For more information, call the Pima County Summer Youth Programs Hotline at 520-724-9639.

The program is sponsored by Pima County’s Community Services, Employment and Training Department and ARIZONA@WORK-Pima County.

