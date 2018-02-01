Previously deported sex offender arrested by Tucson BP agents

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Station arrested a previously-deported Guatemalan man Tuesday morning and later discovered he was convicted and incarcerated for crimes against a child.

Agents patrolling near Sasabe arrested 23-year-old Henry Velasquez-Lopez for being illegally present in the United States. During processing, agents conducted a records check on Velasquez, which revealed his November 2016 conviction in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for criminal sexual conduct in the 4th degree and children- accosting for immoral purposes. He was sentenced to one year in prison.

Velasquez will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for criminal immigration violations involving re-entry of an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.