Previously deported sex offender arrested by Tucson BP agents

According to the Tucson Police Department, 38-year-old Jeannette McCann Lopez allegedly ran off with her 1-year-old daughter Jeannette Grado during a DCS supervised visit Wednesday morning, Jan. 31.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Tucson Station arrested a previously-deported Guatemalan man Tuesday morning and later discovered he was convicted and incarcerated for crimes against a child.
The University High School student was at a bus stop near the shared campus of Rincon and University high schools at 421 N. Arcadia Avenue when a man physically assaulted her.
Philipe Antonio De La Rosa, the man who caused a fatal crash that left a Tucson teen dead in 2016, has been sentenced on several charges.
Authorities are asking Netflix users to be aware of a scam that is going around.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
