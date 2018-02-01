Northbound I-19 remains closed after produce truck overturns

Overturned produce truck on northbound I-19 near Green Valley (Source: Tucson News Now)

An overturned produce truck has kept northbound Interstate 19 before Green Valley closed for more than two hours.

The truck has blocked travel at milepost 35, and traffic is being rerouted to the frontage road. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation delays seem to be minor.

I-19 NB before Green Valley: The roadway is blocked at milepost 35 due to a crash. Traffic is using the frontage road to pass. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/xXzn9M978I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 2, 2018

No further information has been released.

Crews are working to get the truck upright and clear the scene.

