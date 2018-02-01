Northbound I-19 remains closed after produce truck overturns - Tucson News Now

Northbound I-19 remains closed after produce truck overturns

By Tucson News Now Staff
Overturned produce truck on northbound I-19 near Green Valley (Source: Tucson News Now) Overturned produce truck on northbound I-19 near Green Valley (Source: Tucson News Now)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An overturned produce truck has kept northbound Interstate 19 before Green Valley closed for more than two hours. 

The truck has blocked travel at milepost 35, and traffic is being rerouted to the frontage road. According to the Arizona Department of Transportation delays seem to be minor. 

No further information has been released.  

Crews are working to get the truck upright and clear the scene.  

