PREPS: Immaculate Heart proves you can win with five

Much more from our David Kelly's visit with one of the top high school girls' basketball teams in the region.
Immaculate Heart has played the majority of this 2017-18 girls basketball season with just five players.
Bill Haas' 9-iron landed to the right of the pin and spun left, settling 3 feet away for a birdie on the par-3 16th in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
"One of the things we want to do this year is we want to enhance the experience for our GA [general admission] tickets," Carlos Sugich, the new tournament chairman said.
New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski has been cleared to play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.
