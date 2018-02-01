PREPS: Immaculate Heart proves you can win with five

Much more from our David Kelly's visit with one of the top high school girls' basketball teams in the region.

Much more from our David Kelly's visit with one of the top high school girls' basketball teams in the region.

It has been a heck of a season for the Immaculate Heart girls' basketball team, who on most nights have put just five players on the court.

Seniors Sarah Martin and Grace Aros, under 3rd-year head coach Tom Danehy, have teamed with junior Emily Haynes, sophomore Catie Haynes and freshman Therese Martin to power the small Catholic school of just 46 students.

Playing with five players though may have caught up with Immaculate Heart this week.

The Knights entered Monday night’s game at St. David with a chance to win their second consecutive Conference 1A South region championship.

EXTRA: More from the ladies and head coach Tom Danehy of Immaculate Heart

But faced with a back-to-back against the two schools they were in direct competition with for that title, the Knights (23-5) fell short.

They lost to the Tigers 40-28 and then followed that up with a one-point defeat Tuesday to Baboquivari at home on Senior Night.

Instead it’s the 2nd ranked Baboquivari Warriors (21-3, 8-1) who win the 1A South’s automatic bid to the state tournament.

8th ranked Immaculate Heart finishes the regular season in 3rd place and will now have to wait over two weeks for their first round playoff game.

The Knights 2017 region title was the first-ever for the school in any sport. IHHS earned the 4th seed last season in the 1A tournament but suffered a first round upset at the hands of Greyhills Academy.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.