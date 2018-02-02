UPDATE: Interstate 8 reopens after closure east of Gila Bend

Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
According to police, the woman who was hit by a school bus on Thursday morning has died.
Tucson police are reporting that 25-year-old Randy Zimmerman was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a small SUV on Thursday, Feb. 1 near the intersection of North Stone Avenue and East Blacklidge Drive.
Drivers should avoid the intersection of East River Road and North Campbell Avenue, which is closed because of a crash.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
The following is a PDF of the memo on the Russia probe from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and other House Republicans and released Friday by the Intelligence Committee.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
Is winter here to stay or can we move along with our lives?
An Arizona lawmaker known for his booze-fueled partying and good-ol' boy, clownish behavior, has become the first state lawmaker expelled for sexual misconduct since the #MeToo movement began sweeping the nation.
President Donald Trump is accusing the FBI and Justice Department of playing politics "in favor of Democrats and against Republicans.".
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
