UPDATE: Interstate 8 reopens after closure east of Gila Bend

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday, Feb. 2.

The highway had been closed in both directions since Thursday night, Feb. 1, because of a police incident.

The incident happened near milepost 135.

