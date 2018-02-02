House Intelligence Committee releases declassified memo critical of FBI, DOJ

The White House on Friday, Feb. 2, declassified a controversial memo on the Russia investigation from Rep. Devin Nunes, R-CA, and released the same day by the House Intelligence Committee, clearing the way for House Republicans to release allegations of what they say is FBI misconduct.

The move came despite objections of the FBI and Justice Department, which have said the document prepared by Republicans on the committee is inaccurate and missing critical context.

The memo:

Declassified FISA memo by Tucson News Now on Scribd

