Man at center of murder-for-hire case killed in Tucson crash

David Nash was convicted three times in a 2011 high-profile murder-for-hire case in Alabama. Nash was killed in Tucson last week when he was struck by a vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A pedestrian killed in Tucson last week was thrice convicted on homicide charges in Alabama.

According to WSFA, David Nash was at the center of a murder-for-hire case in Montgomery.

The 59-year-old Nash died Friday, Jan. 26, after he was hit by a vehicle on Oracle Road in Tucson.

WSFA reported Nash was convicted three times in the 2011 death of Skip "Critterman" McNeil.

Each conviction was appealed, which resulted in awarding of new trials due to various legal technicalities such as contradictory evidence and juror misconduct.

The third time the case was retried, a lesser-included charge of felony murder was offered by the court. The defense appealed the offering of felony murder after the conviction, citing it was not a proper lesser-included charge for capital murder.

The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals agreed, set aside the conviction, and vacated the sentence, but was legally unable to grant a new trial for capital murder.

Since the judge had already granted Nash's motion for judgment of acquittal on capital murder for hire, he could not stand trial for capital murder again. He was released from jail in March 2017.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.