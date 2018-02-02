Noon Notebook: Meet Candy - Tucson News Now

Noon Notebook: Meet Candy

Friday on Noon Notebook, meet Candy.

This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.

Candy is a love bug and loves to go on daily walks.

HSSA always recommends any child or animal introductions before an adoption.

If you’d like to meet Candy call 520-327-6088 or visit www.hssaz.org.

