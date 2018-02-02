APP EXTRA: Costs of medical care can vary widely

An MRI - and many other vital health-care procedures - are performed exactly the same way, no matter where a patient receives care.

But huge differences can be found when patients receive bills to pay for those tests.

A national investigation by Raycom Media revealed the cost of MRIs can vary from $8,000 to $300.

Even a simple blood test can vary in price.

