Ex-director of UA journalism program dies

Donald W. Carson, who was the director of the UA School of Journalism from 1978 to 1985 died on Thursday, Feb. 1. He was 85.

According to a release from the University of Arizona, Carson was a 1954 journalism graduate at the university.

After a career that took him to the Arizona Daily Star and The Associated Press in Phoenix and Washington DC as a reporter, Carson joined the UA faculty in 1966.

He retired in 1997.

To read more about Carson's work, read the release from the UA School of Journalism HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.