Ex-director of UA journalism program dies

Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.
Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.
Local residents may notice blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire during this timeframe. Additionally, there will be an increased number of flights in the area.
Local residents may notice blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire during this timeframe. Additionally, there will be an increased number of flights in the area.
A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Donald W. Carson was the director of the UA School of Journalism from 1978 to 1985 and a 1954 journalism graduate at the university.
Donald W. Carson was the director of the UA School of Journalism from 1978 to 1985 and a 1954 journalism graduate at the university.
This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.
This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.
A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”
His distinctive vocals fueled such songs as "Papa Was a Rollin' Stone," “Cloud Nine and "I Can't Get Next to You.”
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.
North Dakota judge will decide whether woman who admitted killing pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby should get a sentence other than life in prison without parole.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.