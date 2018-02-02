WATCH: Mesa ammo dealer talks about experience with Las Vegas gunman

A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Douglas Haig held a news conference Friday morning in Chandler to discuss his sale to Stephen Paddock.

Haig said never detected anything wrong with Paddock.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that Haig isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

Haig says he sold Paddock 720 tracer bullets, ammo that leaves a very visible trail. But that ammo was not used the night of the shooting.

"There wasn't a single round of tracer fire out of that window," Haig said. "You would have seen a red streak going down to the ground."

