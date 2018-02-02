WATCH: Mesa ammo dealer talks about experience with Las Vegas gu - Tucson News Now

WATCH: Mesa ammo dealer talks about experience with Las Vegas gunman

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Mesa resident and licensed ammunition dealer Douglas Haig. (Source: AZ Family) Mesa resident and licensed ammunition dealer Douglas Haig. (Source: AZ Family)
PHOENIX (Tucson News Now) -

A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Douglas Haig held a news conference Friday morning in Chandler to discuss his sale to Stephen Paddock.

[PREVIOUS STORY: Mesa ammo dealer talks about interaction with Vegas shooter]

Haig said never detected anything wrong with Paddock.

Haig was named as a "person of interest" in the Oct. 1 shooting in Las Vegas that killed 58 people.

[RELATED: Arizona man confirms selling ammo to Las Vegas shooter]

But a law enforcement official has since told The Associated Press that Haig isn't believed to have committed a federal crime or to have had any knowledge of the attack.

Haig says he sold Paddock 720 tracer bullets, ammo that leaves a very visible trail. But that ammo was not used the night of the shooting.

"There wasn't a single round of tracer fire out of that window," Haig said. "You would have seen a red streak going down to the ground."

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • BREAKING

    Tucson man found guilty on murder, robbery charges

    Tucson man found guilty on murder, robbery charges

    Friday, February 2 2018 6:15 PM EST2018-02-02 23:15:30 GMT
    Ralph Pops Carter (Source: Tucson Police Department)Ralph Pops Carter (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.

    Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.

  • WATCH: Mesa ammo dealer talks about experience with Las Vegas gunman

    WATCH: Mesa ammo dealer talks about experience with Las Vegas gunman

    Friday, February 2 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-02-02 21:48:00 GMT
    Mesa resident and licensed ammunition dealer Douglas Haig. (Source: AZ Family)Mesa resident and licensed ammunition dealer Douglas Haig. (Source: AZ Family)

    A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

    A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

  • Man at center of murder-for-hire case killed in Tucson crash

    Man at center of murder-for-hire case killed in Tucson crash

    Friday, February 2 2018 1:47 PM EST2018-02-02 18:47:49 GMT
    David Nash was convicted three times in a 2011 high-profile murder-for-hire case in Alabama. Nash was killed in Tucson last week when he was struck by a vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)David Nash was convicted three times in a 2011 high-profile murder-for-hire case in Alabama. Nash was killed in Tucson last week when he was struck by a vehicle. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

    A pedestrian killed in Tucson last week was thrice convicted on homicide charges in Alabama.

    A pedestrian killed in Tucson last week was thrice convicted on homicide charges in Alabama.

    •   
Powered by Frankly