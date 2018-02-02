D-M to conduct base wide exercise for next two weeks

Personnel on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will be conducting an exercise over the next two weeks, according to a news release from the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office.

Local residents may notice blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire during this time frame. Additionally, there will be an increased number of flights in the area.

The noises will be heard in the vicinity of south Golf Links Road between Alvernon Road and Craycroft Road.

D-M's Inspector General team will use a blast simulator during next week's exercise. Watch this quick clip to see why! pic.twitter.com/822pVnpqQE — Davis-Monthan AFB (@DMAFB) February 2, 2018

Questions should be directed to the 355th FW PAO at (520) 228-3407 or 355wgpa@us.af.mil.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.