D-M to conduct base wide exercise for next two weeks

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Personnel on Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will be conducting an exercise over the next two weeks, according to a news release from the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. 

Local residents may notice blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire during this time frame. Additionally, there will be an increased number of flights in the area.   

The noises will be heard in the vicinity of south Golf Links Road between Alvernon Road and Craycroft Road.

Questions should be directed to the 355th FW PAO at (520) 228-3407 or 355wgpa@us.af.mil

