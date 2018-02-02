D-M to conduct base wide exercise for next two weeks

Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.
Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.
Local residents may notice blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire during this timeframe. Additionally, there will be an increased number of flights in the area.
Local residents may notice blast simulations and noise from simulated gunfire during this timeframe. Additionally, there will be an increased number of flights in the area.
A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
A Mesa man spoke out about his experience in selling ammunition to Stephen Paddock, the gunman in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
Donald W. Carson was the director of the UA School of Journalism from 1978 to 1985 and a 1954 journalism graduate at the university.
Donald W. Carson was the director of the UA School of Journalism from 1978 to 1985 and a 1954 journalism graduate at the university.
This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.
This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
An angry father rushed at Larry Nassar at the beginning of court Friday and had to be tackled by deputies. Nassar was in court for his third and final sentencing hearing.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
The body of Nancy Jo Roberts has been at a mortuary for more than a year now.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
Attorneys for a former Dallas accountant condemned for fatally shooting his two young daughters while their mother listened helplessly on the phone hoped a federal court would keep him from being put to death.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
White House officials say President Donald Trump will allow a classified memo on the Russia investigation to be published.
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
A Tennessee woman was kidnapped by her boyfriend and beaten with a wooden plunger handle for five days, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.
A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.
A teacher has been charged with cruelty to children in connection with an incident in December at E.B. Ellington Elementary School.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration is monitoring over-the-counter sales of anti-diarrhea medicine because opioid addicts are consuming large doses for a heroin-like high.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.
The charges against Amanda Wright and Besline Jospeh include child abuse and assault.