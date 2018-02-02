SAVAHCS to host social worker, medical support assistant hiring fair

The Southern Arizona VA Health Care System will be hosting a Social Worker and Medical Support Assistant Hiring Fair next week.

The event will be on Thursday, Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the R.E. Lindsey Auditorium located at 3601 South 6th Ave. Tucson, AZ 85723.

Applicants looking to serve Veterans as either social workers or medical support assistants are encouraged to bring resumes when meeting with hiring officials.

For more information on employment opportunities at the Tucson VA and other job vacancies within the VA or to apply for a job online, visit www.usajobs.gov.

