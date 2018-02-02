Tucson man found guilty on murder, robbery charges

Tucson Police are investigating a homicide in the 2600 block of East Fort Lowell Road. (Source: Twitter / Sgt. Kimberly Bay)

Police vehicles surround a box truck they were looking for in connection with a midtown homicide. (Source: Jesse Zoller / Tucson News Now)

A Tucson man has been found guilty in connection with a 2016 midtown homicide.

On Friday, Feb. 2, Ralph Pops Carter was convicted on charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery, theft and fleeing from law enforcement.

Carter will be sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 28, and is facing life in prison.

Carter was arrested in November 2016 in connection with the death of Juan Martin Cuen-Amavizca, 53, who was found at a home in the 2600 block of East Fort Lowell Road.

The Tucson Police Department said Carter attacked Cuen-Amavizca, who had been doing repairs at the home, and then stole a vehicle from the scene.

The vehicle was later spotted and Carter was arrested after a short chase.

