Pedestrian fatalities on the rise, solutions in the works

The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
According to police, the woman who was hit by a school bus on Thursday morning has died.
Tucson police are reporting that 25-year-old Randy Zimmerman was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles and a small SUV on Thursday, Feb. 1 near the intersection of North Stone Avenue and East Blacklidge Drive.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
The state worker who sent an alert about an inbound ballistic missile to all Hawaii phones last month says he honestly thought the islands were under threat and was just trying to save lives.
