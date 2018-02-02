UPDATE: Two women found dead in Vail home, suspect in custody

Two women were killed and two men were seriously injured in Vail, Friday, Feb. 2, authorities said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said the incident began around 4 p.m. with a call about an aggravated assault.

The PCSD located an injured man in the 3200 block of East Calle Agassiz. The man was able to tell authorities there were more victims at a home in the 400 block of North Tomasita Drive.

Deputies discovered two women dead inside the home and then found a second injured man in a culvert outside the house.

The second man is believed to be the suspect in the attack. Both men are being treated at a local hospital for serious injuries.

All four people lived together in the home on Tomasita Drive, according to the PCSD.

The names of the victims and suspect have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

