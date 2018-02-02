Protecting children against sex abuse, parents react to end of Nassar sentencings

Two women were killed and two men were seriously hurt at a home in Vail Friday, Feb. 2. One of the injured men is believed to be responsible for the attack.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
What if it were my child? That's been the question from parents of athletes across the country as the Larry Nassar case has unfolded, wanting to know what to do if it happened to them. "I didn't watch it at the beginning. Then I did and I couldn't stop," said Misty Strout, a local gymnastics parent.
The Tucson Fire Department has implemented extra steps to protect crews from the exposure of carcinogens that lead to cancer.
Ralph Pops Carter has been found guilty on charges of murder, robbery and theft in connection with a 2016 homicide in Tucson.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
The state worker who sent an alert about an inbound ballistic missile to all Hawaii phones last month says he honestly thought the islands were under threat and was just trying to save lives.
