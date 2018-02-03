NCAAW: Cats sputter after hot start against Wazzu

Our David Kelly talks with JaLea Bennett and Destiny Graham after a 78-60 home loss to Washington State.

Borislava Hristova scored 17 points and Louise Brown had her fourth double-double of the season to help Washington State beat Arizona 78-60 on Friday night.

Brown finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Caila Hailey also had 13 points, Alexys Swedlund scored 11 and Chanelle Molina added 10 with a career-high eight assists for Washington State (10-13, 3-8 Pac-12).

Hristova hit a 3-pointer to spark a 28-6 run that spanned halftime and gave the Cougars a 55-34 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter. WSU went scoreless for nearly four minutes as the Wildcats scored 14 straight points to pull within seven, but Hristova scored the final four points of the quarter to make it 61-50 and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

JaLea Bennett scored 24 points and Destiny Graham added 15 with 10 rebounds for Arizona (5-17, 1-10). The Wildcats have lost four in a row and 10 of their last 11.

Hristova's first basket of the game, a jumper with 8:18 left in the first quarter, made her the 18th WSU player to top the 1,000-point plateau. The sophomore needed just 60 games to reach that mark - the second-fewest in program history.

