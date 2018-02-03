Pinal County Sheriff's Office looking for missing elderly man wi - Tucson News Now

Pinal County Sheriff's Office looking for missing elderly man with dementia

Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing elderly man with dementia.

PCSO needs your help locating 72-year-old David Lewis, Jr.

PCSO said Lewis has been missing for several hours. He is described as 5’9 and 180 lbs and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket, blue jeans and a ball cap, PCSO said.

Lewis was last seen driving southbound along Hunt Highway in a light brown 2007 Chevy Impala with Arizona License Plate BWA1031.

If you see him or his vehicle, please call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

