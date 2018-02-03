Pinal County Sheriff's Office looking for missing elderly man with dementia

Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing elderly man with dementia.
The Tucson Police Department arrested a woman for stabbing and killing her brother at an apartment complex on Friday, Feb. 2.
Two women were killed and two men were seriously hurt at a home in Vail Friday, Feb. 2. One of the injured men is believed to be responsible for the attack.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
What if it were my child? That's been the question from parents of athletes across the country as the Larry Nassar case has unfolded, wanting to know what to do if it happened to them. "I didn't watch it at the beginning. Then I did and I couldn't stop," said Misty Strout, a local gymnastics parent.
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
For once “The Bachelor” has delivered on its promise of the most shocking twist in Bachelor history.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
The school's policy states that students may choose to sit or stand during the pledge.
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.
