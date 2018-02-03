Inmate death in Florence suspected to be gang-related

The Arizona Department of Corrections says the death of a state prison inmate is being investigated as a suspected gang-related homicide.

The department says 30-year-old Christopher M. Bendel had multiple stab wounds when he was found in a large outdoor recreation enclosure at the Eyman prison complex in Florence.

According to the department, several inmate-made weapons were recovered at the scene and DOC criminal investigators "have reasonable cause to suspect gang-related foul play may have been involved."

Bendel was sentenced to eight years in prison for a Maricopa County conviction for armed robbery.

He previously was in prison briefly in 2010 on a conviction for discharging a firearm within city limits.

Bendel's DOC inmate profile says he was scheduled to be released in July.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.