Dawgs beat Cats at the buzzer - Tucson News Now

Dawgs beat Cats at the buzzer

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Dominic Green’s three-pointer at the buzzer Saturday night gave Washington a 78-75 win over No. 9 Arizona.

It was Green’s fourth trey of the game. He finished with 14 points.

Dusan Ristic lead UA (19-5, 9-2) with 21 points and ten rebounds.

The win was the fourth straight for the Huskies (17-6, 7-3) and their first over a Top 10 team at home since 2008.

