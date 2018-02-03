Dawgs beat Cats at the buzzer

Dominic Green’s three-pointer at the buzzer Saturday night gave Washington a 78-75 win over No. 9 Arizona.

It was Green’s fourth trey of the game. He finished with 14 points.

Dusan Ristic lead UA (19-5, 9-2) with 21 points and ten rebounds.

The win was the fourth straight for the Huskies (17-6, 7-3) and their first over a Top 10 team at home since 2008.

