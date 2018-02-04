PCSD: Man arrested for deaths of wife, daughter in Vail

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
Dominic Green hit a three-point shot as time expired to give the Huskies the win over the Wildcats.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office has located a missing elderly man with dementia.
The Arizona Department of Corrections says the death of a state prison inmate is being investigated as a suspected gang-related homicide.
The Tucson Police Department arrested a woman for stabbing and killing her brother at an apartment complex on Friday, Feb. 2.
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.
