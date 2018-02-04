PCSD: Man arrested for deaths of wife, daughter in Vail - Tucson News Now

PCSD: Man arrested for deaths of wife, daughter in Vail

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter.

Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been arrested for the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD. 

The release stated Enriquez also faces charges for the attempted murder of his son.

Deputies responded to an aggravated assault call on the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 2.

When they arrived, deputies found the son seriously hurt  in the 3200 block of East Calle Agassiz

He told deputies where to find his mother and sister. 

There were found dead at a home in the 400 block of North Tomasita Drive.

First responders also found Hernando Enriquez injured in a culvert outside the house.

Both Enriquez and his son were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

