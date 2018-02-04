PREPS: 5 So. Arizona teams clinch soccer Final Four berths

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Senior Kalista Kakou and freshman Sienna Gonzalez both scored a pair of goals to lead 2nd-seeded Salpointe Catholic to a 6-0 win Saturday over visiting No. 7 seed Higley in a Conference 4A girls’ soccer quarterfinal match.

Isabella Almazan and Aryanna Sanchez added the other two goals for the Lancers who are the reigning champions in Conference 4A.

Salpointe Catholic (18-1-1) will face 6th-seeded Prescott Tuesday in the state semifinals at Williams Field High School.

Catalina Foothills will also be on hand for the 4A Final Four in Gilbert.

The Falcons (22-1-3) shutout Cave Creek Cactus Shadow 3-0.

Catalina Foothills is looking to get back to the state finals for the first time since losing to Buckeye Verrado in penalty kicks in 2014, a loss that snapped their streak of four consecutive state championships.

The Falcons have eight state titles since the turn of the century.

In the 3A quarterfinals, Tanque Verde’s season came to an end with a 4-1 loss to Fountain Hills.

Here are the results from the boys’ state quarterfinal matches:

(6A) #3 Chandler 2, #6 Sunnyside 1

(5A) #5 Scottsdale Chaparral 4, #13 Flowing Wells 1

(5A) #2 Glendale Independence 2, #10 Desert View 1

(4A) #5 Yuma Gila Ridge 2, #4 Douglas 1

(4A) #10 Salpointe Catholic 3, #2 Phoenix Greenway 2 (OT)

(3A) #12 Sabino 4, #4 Safford 0

