Arizona Softball ranked seventh to start 2018

Arizona is ranked seventh to start the NCAA Softball season in both the USA Today./NFCA Division I Preseason Coaches Poll as well as the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25.

The No. 7/7 ranking is UA's highest preseason selection since being ranked No. 2/1 prior to the 2011 season.

This marks the second consecutive top-10 selection in the preseason for the Wildcats, who were picked No. 10/12 in 2017.

UA finished the season ranked No. 9 in both polls last year after a 52-9 season and Pac-12 Championship.

Two-time defending champion Oklahoma will begin the season ranked No. 1 for the second straight year in both polls.

Pac-12 foes Oregon, Washington and UCLA are all ranked ahead of the Wildcats to start 2018.

The four Pac-12 teams ranked in the top seven of this year's NFCA Top 25 mark the most since 2006.

Arizona opens the 2018 season next Friday, Feb. 9 at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe.

UA will face Northwestern and Oklahoma State on opening day in a pair of games televised by the Pac-12 Networks.

David Kelly contributed to this story.