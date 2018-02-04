Super Bowl Sunday: Local restaurants tackling minimum wage increases with price hike

Restaurants across the Tucson area bumped up their prices due to the minimum wage increase that hit at the start of the year. That includes Wings Over Broadway, one of many local fan-favorites for the Super Bowl.
Dominic Green hit a three-point shot as time expired to give the Huskies the win over the Wildcats.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
Pinal County Sheriff's Office has located a missing elderly man with dementia.
The Arizona Department of Corrections says the death of a state prison inmate is being investigated as a suspected gang-related homicide.
The Lexington County Coroner's office has released the identities of the two Amtrak employees that were killed during a collision with a CSX train early Sunday morning.
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Three people were killed and eight others injured in a single-vehicle crash Friday evening, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 10:00 p.m. Friday on Rogers Road.
The child was found on the front porch of her home by her mother.
