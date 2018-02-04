Police: Tempe Fire Department captain shot, killed in Scottsdale

When it rains, it pours in Tucson. Flooding is a common problem many Tucsonans know well during the rainiest times of the year, monsoon.
When it rains, it pours in Tucson. Flooding is a common problem many Tucsonans know well during the rainiest times of the year, monsoon.
The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain early Sunday morning.
The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain early Sunday morning.
Restaurants across the Tucson area bumped up their prices due to the minimum wage increase that hit at the start of the year. That includes Wings Over Broadway, one of many local fan-favorites for the Super Bowl.
Restaurants across the Tucson area bumped up their prices due to the minimum wage increase that hit at the start of the year. That includes Wings Over Broadway, one of many local fan-favorites for the Super Bowl.
Dominic Green hit a three-point shot as time expired to give the Huskies the win over the Wildcats.
Dominic Green hit a three-point shot as time expired to give the Huskies the win over the Wildcats.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
The child was found on the front porch of her home by her mother.
The child was found on the front porch of her home by her mother.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.