Police: Tempe Fire Department captain shot, killed in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain early Sunday morning.

According to a report from azfamily the Scottsdale Police Department said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. near the Scottsdale Fashion Square.

Scottsdale PD said that the victim, identified as off-duty Tempe FD Captain 34-year-old Kyle Brayer, was riding on the back of a transportation cart with several other people when a man driving in a red Scion coupe began driving closely and bumping the rear end of the cart.

Brayer got out of the cart and approached the suspect and was shot in the head, Scottsdale PD said.

Brayer was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Scottsdale PD held a press briefing on Sunday afternoon and said that it is unclear at this time whether the suspect and victim might have known each other. Police said that the suspect fled the scene and is still on the loose.

Scottsdale PD is asking anyone who might have seen the suspects vehicle or know who drives it to call 480-312-5000.

Below is the full police briefing posted on azfamily 3TV CBS 5 Facebook page >>

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.