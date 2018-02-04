Thief steals thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Gem Show vendor

Thousands of dollars worth of gems and minerals were stolen from a midtown Gem Show vendor on Saturday, Feb 3.

The robbery happened between 1:30 a.m. and 5 a.m. at Norcross - Madagascar, a licensed vendor at the Gem and Mineral Show. According to the manager of the store the thief made away with large petrified wood slices, rough gemstones, tools and other smaller items valued at about $10,000.

The manager said the thief broke a lock to a storage area where the merchandise was being stored.

The manager has filed fa report with Tucson Police.The manager said they've been in the same location for 15 years and this is the first break-in they've had.

The suspect is still on the loose. The manager at Norcross - Madagascar said they are offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

