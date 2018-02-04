SUPER NICK! Foles and Eagles win NFL title

President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.
President Donald Trump is expressing appreciation for U.S. service members, who he says make occasions like Super Bowl Sunday possible.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
A small group of activists protesting police brutality have shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.
Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.
Activists protesting police brutality shut down a light-rail line carrying fans to the Super Bowl in Minneapolis.