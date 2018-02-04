SUPER NICK! Foles and Eagles win NFL title - Tucson News Now

SUPER NICK! Foles and Eagles win NFL title

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
UA's all-time leading passer is a Super Bowl champion (Photo courtesy: AP). UA's all-time leading passer is a Super Bowl champion (Photo courtesy: AP).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles (’11) has led the Philadelphia Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl championship with a 41-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Foles also earned the game's Most Valuable Player award.

