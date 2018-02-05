NCAAW: Cats beat Huskies to exit cellar

It was quite a back and forth affair, but the Arizona Wildcats were able to hold off Washington’s late push to give them their second conference win of the season by a score of 72-70.
Lucia Alonso led all scorers with 19 points and gave Arizona (6-17, 2-10 Pac-12) their first win over Washington since 2011.
Individually, Sam Thomas recorded her third double-double of the season, scoring 11 points and bringing down 10 rebounds.
Jenna Moser scored 17 points to pace the Huskies (7-16, 1-11 Pac-12) who just two seasons removed from a Final Four run have only one conference win.
You can read more about Sunday's win over at ArizonaWildcats.com.
The Wildcats are back in action next week in Los Angeles with a game Friday night against UCLA at 9 p.m. MST.
