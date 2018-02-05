Demolition of La Placita Village to begin Monday

The vibrant buildings near Church and Broadway were built in the mid-1970s and have long been a beloved landmark.
When it rains, it pours in Tucson. Flooding is a common problem many Tucsonans know well during the rainiest times of the year, monsoon.
Arizona Wildcats quarterback Nick Foles (’11) leads the Philadelphia Eagles to their first ever Super Bowl championship.
Thousands of dollars worth of gems and minerals were stolen from a midtown Gem Show vendor on Saturday, Feb 3.
The Scottsdale Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot and killed an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain early Sunday morning.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Philadelphians tore light poles out of the ground and committed other acts of vandalism in the wake of their team’s win in Super Bowl LII.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
The Latest: Male celebrities dominate in Super Bowl ads.
The black Labrador mix will be treated to a welcome home dinner Sunday.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
