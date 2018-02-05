Demolition of La Placita Village to begin Monday

Crews were in the area last week doing prep work for the demolition. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The first buildings of La Placita Village are set to be torn down on Monday, Feb. 5.

Crews were in the area last week doing prep work for the demolition, which was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.

The vibrant buildings near South Church Avenue and West Broadway Boulevard were built in the mid-1970s and have long been a beloved landmark.

The village will be replaced with an apartment complex that will be called “The Flin.” The owner, HSL properties, said the complex will have about 240 units and will include retail space.

For many folks, it’s going to be a bittersweet day as the buildings are torn down.

Kay Bain works downtown and has lived in Tucson for 20 years. She recently said the buildings are a significant part of the Old Pueblo.

“I’m gonna really miss it because right now I’m headed over there to eat my lunch and I just ... I love that area over there. And this’ll probably be the last time I’ll be eating my lunch there,” she said.

Bain said she’s excited for the new development, but admits she'll miss seeing the vibrant buildings.

“I just like seeing them every day, and I like the colors. It’ll be interesting if they put shops in. I hope it’s shops that people who work here can go to,” she said.

