Suspect arrested in killing of off-duty fire captain

Police are investing a homicide at a Mesa nail salon. It happened Friday evening at a strip mall near Baseline and Ellsworth.
Authorities say a man has been arrested in the slaying of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.
A Mesa man who sold ammunition to Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock has been charged with conspiring to manufacture and sell a certain kind of ammunition without a license.
A break-in, burglary and attempted kidnapping. A suspect is in custody following a crazy crime spree that started at a Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday night, then ended with the suspect arrested on the roof of a home in Scottsdale.
Two women were killed and two men were seriously hurt at a home in Vail Friday, Feb. 2. One of the injured men is believed to be responsible for the attack.
