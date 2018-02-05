Suspect arrested in killing of off-duty fire captain

Authorities say a man has been arrested in the slaying of an off-duty Tempe Fire Department captain.

Scottsdale police say 21-year-old Hezron Parks is being held on the charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities say 34-year-old Kyle Brayer was shot in the head following an altercation early Sunday, Feb. 4.

Police say Brayer was riding on the back of a golf cart with several other people in Scottsdale when a man driving a car bumped the back of the cart around 2:30 a.m.

They say Brayer got out of the cart and approached the driver and was shot in the head.

The suspect then sped away from the scene, striking numerous other cars in the process.

Brayer was pronounced dead at a hospital.

