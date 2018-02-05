Justin Timberlake to play Arizona in May

Justin Timberlake was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in October. (Source: WMC Action News 5)

Justin Timberlake is playing Arizona later this year.

The pop star announced his Man of the Woods Tour in support of his newly-released album of the same name.

Timberlake will perform at the Talking Stick Resort in Phoenix on May 2. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE.

The Memphis native is fresh off of a thrilling halftime performance at Super Bowl LII.

If you missed the show, watch it below.

