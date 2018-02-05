ADOT introducing new interchange concept for Houghton, I-10

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
According to police, the woman who was hit by a school bus on Thursday morning has died.
According to police, the woman who was hit by a school bus on Thursday morning has died.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
The National Transportation Safety Board is leading an investigation on an Amtrak-CSX train collision that killed two and injured more than 100 passengers in Cayce, SC early Sunday morning.
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.
The victim suffered third-degree burns. The alleged disgruntled employee was arrested at her home.
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..
An animal lover stands up for a dog she feels is being mistreated at a Houston PetSmart. The incident was caught on camera..