ADOT introducing new interchange concept for Houghton, I-10

The Arizona Department of Transportation will hold an open house to introduce a new style of traffic interchange planned for Interstate 10 at Houghton Road.

According to an ADOT news release, the design is called diverging diamond and is also being planned for three interchanges on Phoenix-area freeways.

In the design, local street traffic makes a shift to the left, which will allow traffic to make direct left turns onto entrance ramps without stopping at a light or having to wait for oncoming traffic to clear.

More than 80 such interchanges have been built in 29 states since 2009. ADOT also plans to install diverging diamonds at Interstate 17 and Happy Valley Road, and two interchanges on the South Mountain Freeway.

The open house for Pima County will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, in the auditorium at Empire High School, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

More information about the project can be found HERE.

