Noon Notebook: Carraba's Italian Grill

He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.

Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.

The Indianapolis Colts say linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis.

This is a 2017 photo of Edwin Jackson of the Indianapolis Colts NFL football team. (Source: Associated Press)

A Dodge Ram ad that used a speech by Martin Luther King, Jr., is drawing ire on social media.

An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop . It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.

'AirDrop' feature has parents, and security experts, on high alert

Already facing the rest of his life in prison, former sports doctor Larry Nassar faces a third and final sentence in a sexual assault scandal.