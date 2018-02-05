Fatal crash closes State Route 82

Three vehicles are involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Drivers should avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible. No word on how long the closure will last.
Three vehicles are involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Drivers should avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible. No word on how long the closure will last.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
There is a 30-day grace period where drivers who are pulled over will only receive a warning. Beginning March 3, drivers who violate the ordinance will be ticketed.
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.
After their worst week in two years, stocks are falling again in early trading, with sharp losses for banks and energy companies.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, is entering into a new legal battle with Oxygen Media.
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.
PepsiCo's CEO, Indra Nooyi, says her company is designing Doritos that are less crunchy for women.
A Memphis mother is desperate to find memories of her son that were stolen in a Downtown Memphis car theft.
A Memphis mother is desperate to find memories of her son that were stolen in a Downtown Memphis car theft.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified a 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
Frazier was shot and killed inside his mother's car on May 18, 2017. He was asleep inside the car when it was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.
Frazier was shot and killed inside his mother's car on May 18, 2017. He was asleep inside the car when it was stolen from the Kroger on I-55 in Jackson.
The 7-year-old died Friday after testing positive for flu, strep and scarlet fever and receiving treatment.
The 7-year-old died Friday after testing positive for flu, strep and scarlet fever and receiving treatment.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board remain at the scene Monday morning of a train collision involving an Amtrak train and a CSX train that killed two and sent scores more to area hospitals.
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.
Moss Point Police are searching for a group of men responsible for killing a man after they broke into a home to rob people attending a Super Bowl party.