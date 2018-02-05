Fatal crash closes State Route 82

Closure of SR 82 near Patagonia. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A deadly crash has closed State Route 82 from Patagonia Lake Road to McKeown Avenue near Patagonia, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Three vehicles are involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to ADOT officials, eastbound traffic on SR 82 is being turned around at Nogales International Airport (milepost 8), and those headed to the lake may go past the airport. Westbound traffic on SR 82 is being turned around at McKeown Avenue near Patagonia.

Drivers should avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible. No word on how long the closure will last.

This is a three vehicle collision involving a fatality. Avoid using SR 82. https://t.co/F6uAZYYHI5 — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 5, 2018

No further information was immediately known.

