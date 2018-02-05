Fatal crash closes State Route 82 - Tucson News Now

Fatal crash closes State Route 82

By Tucson News Now Staff
Closure of SR 82 near Patagonia. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A deadly crash has closed State Route 82 from Patagonia Lake Road to McKeown Avenue near Patagonia, according to a tweet from the Arizona Department of Transportation.  

Three vehicles are involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona  Department of Public Safety.  

According to ADOT officials, eastbound traffic on SR 82 is being turned around at Nogales International Airport (milepost 8), and those headed to the lake may go past the airport. Westbound traffic on SR 82 is being turned around at McKeown Avenue near Patagonia. 

Drivers should avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.  No word on how long the closure will last. 

No further information was immediately known. 

