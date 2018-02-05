Cochise County offers free Valentine’s Day blood pressure screenings

Cochise County’s Health and Social Services Department is asking citizens to think about their health as part of a nationwide effort, Love Your Heart/Ama Tu Corazon.
Cochise County’s Health and Social Services Department is asking citizens to think about their health as part of a nationwide effort, Love Your Heart/Ama Tu Corazon.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.
Simple medical tests or procedures such as MRI's or blood tests could vary in costs by the hundreds at different medical facilities.
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.
On Groundhog Day, health officials say flu's shadow continues to cover United States.
Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.
Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.