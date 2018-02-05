Cochise County offers free Valentine’s Day blood pressure screenings

Local residents are encouraged to show some self-love this Valentine’s Day by taking advantage of free blood pressure screenings.

Cochise County’s Health and Social Services Department is asking citizens to think about their health as part of a nationwide effort, Love Your Heart/Ama Tu Corazon.

This annual event sees organizations from across the U.S. and Mexico join together to offer blood pressure screenings, and to encourage people to take charge of their heart health. Last year’s event helped more than 50,000 participants.

The free blood pressure screenings will take place at the Douglas Mexican Consulate on February 14 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Consulate is located at 1324 N. G Avenue, Douglas.

The health department has partnered with Live Well San Diego, the Douglas Mexican Consulate, Chiricahua Community Health Center – Ventilla De Salud program, and the University of Arizona – Juntos por la Salud program, to facilitate this event.

