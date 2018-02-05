Simon Youth Foundation announces scholarship program as part of Simon Supports Education initiative

Each year, Simon Youth Community Scholarships are awarded in every community across the country that is home to a Simon Mall, Mills, or Premium Outlets center, like the one in Marana. The application period for scholarships has begun and ends on Feb. 15, 2018. Students can apply online by visiting syf.org/scholarships.

Any student who will be graduating in the class of 2018 and lives in the designated community surrounding a Simon property is eligible. Applicants can check their eligibility by entering their ZIP code at syf.org/scholarships. Recipients will receive up to $1,500 toward tuition and other educational expenses at an accredited college, university, vocational or technical school.

The SYF community scholarship program is one facet of the Simon Supports Education initiative, launched earlier this spring at all Simon properties. As part of this initiative, visitors at Simon centers can now purchase SYF Simon VISA gift cards, redeemable wherever VISA is accepted. One dollar from the sale of each bright orange, SYF-branded card will go directly to support SYF and its mission.

“The support of Simon and its generous shoppers has been instrumental in the growth and overall impact of Simon Youth Foundation,” said Dr. J. Michael Durnil, SYF President and CEO in a recent news release. “Providing this scholarship to deserving students in communities that Simon calls home is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their continued support.”

In 2017, the Simon Youth Foundation awarded $1.6 million to 335 students nationwide.

“The importance of pursuing education—both high school and beyond—cannot be overstated, and we feel passionately that financial constraints should never be the reason that a promising student is unable to achieve their dreams,” said Durnil. “We are proud to partner with Tucson Premium Outlets to help an area student take their next steps in life.”

The 2018 SYF Community Scholarship recipients will be selected by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), a third-party administrator. Students are selected based on a variety of criteria, including financial need, academic performance, leadership skills and participation in school and community activities. Those students who are the first in their family to pursue a post-secondary education will also be given close consideration.

Recipients will be notified of their awards in May 2018.

