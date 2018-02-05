Agricultural Science students at Combs High School

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal

Combs High School Agricultural Science students have partnered with the 5th grade students at Ranch Elementary to support their learning of agriculture with a raised plant bed and plants.

The Ranch Elementary students will be responsible for all the components of what it takes to have a garden.

They will have to chart the plants progress, develop a watering and feeding plan, and make sure that no weeds or pests take over their garden.

The CHS students were responsible for all the mathematical calculations necessary for building this raised planting bed.

They collaborated in teams using all their resources of their new land lab to build this sustainable gardening tool.

