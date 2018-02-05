Pinal Co. Sheriff's Office investigators looking for tips to solve 2009 cold case

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to help solve a 2009 cold case after investigators exhaust all leads.

PCSO deputies responded to a home in the 6700 block of East Refuge Road in Florence on Feb. 13, 2009 shortly after 3 a.m. on reports of a break-in.

According to PCSO. 49-year-old Carolynn Herrera was found with cuts and bruises all over her body. Herrera’s boyfriend made the initial call to 911, telling dispatchers he thought there was a break-in.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found Herrera badly injured in her bedroom. She was alive, but in extremely critical condition. She was flown out to Scottsdale Osborne where she later died from her injuries.

An autopsy determined Herrera died of blunt force trauma to the head, she also had multiple lacerations and bruising throughout her body.

The investigation revealed there was no evidence of a burglary, according to the PCSO news release.

Anyone, with any new information about this incident is asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff’ Office (520) 866-5111.

