Prescribed burn scheduled for Ft. Huachuca

Residents on and near Fort Huachuca may see smoke in the air on Wednesday, Feb. 7, as the U.S. Forest Service conducts a prescribed burn.

According to a news release, the burn will take place in Training Area Tango 2 around Ranges 8, 9, and 10. Officials report the burns help mitigate the fire risk to the area when soldiers conduct live fire training missions.

The burn is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning by 7:30 a.m., with smoke likely most visible in mid-morning and dispersed by the afternoon.

