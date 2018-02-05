CCSO warning of potential new scam

While the scam has not officially been reported by a resident in the county, the Cochise County Sheriff's Office is hoping to keep it that way with an advance warning.

According to the CCSO the new scam claims to be from a "financial institution" about fraudulent charges on the victim's account. The scammers are taking steps to look legitimate by telling the victims they will receive follow-up phone calls from the "financial institution" to ensure authenticity of the phone call.

After several phone calls from the "financial institution", the victim is told to go to Walmart and retrieve some sort of gift card for $300 and their $5,000 will then be personally delivered to them.

The real concern for the public with this scam is that the criminal now wants to come to a potential victim’s residence to deliver a check and take the gift card.

This type of personal contact can lead to other criminal activity such as home invasions, burglaries, etc.

CCSO is reminding residents that if they receive any call that is suspicious, HANG UP THE PHONE, and call their financial institution at the number listed on their credit/debit card if they have any questions.

