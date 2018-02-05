Man wanted by MN authorities arrested near Naco - Tucson News Now

Man wanted by MN authorities arrested near Naco

By Special for Tucson News Now
Leonel Flores-Pacheco (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Leonel Flores-Pacheco (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Brian A. Terry Station arrested two Mexican nationals east of Naco on Friday evening, Feb. 2 for being in the United States illegally.

During processing, a records check identified Leonel Flores-Pacheco, 42, as being wanted in Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for rape and felony sexual misconduct.

Flores was processed for immigration violations and turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office for extradition to Minnesota.  The other Mexican national was processed for immigration violations.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

