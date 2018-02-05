Man wanted by MN authorities arrested near Naco

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station arrested a 29-year-old Phoenix woman on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3 after finding her with more than 10 ounces of heroin at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint.
During processing, a records check identified Leonel Flores-Pacheco, 42, as being wanted in Hennepin County, Minneapolis, Minnesota, for rape and felony sexual misconduct.
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to help solve a 2009 cold case after investigators exhaust all leads.
A Tucson woman received great news this weekend when her father's ashes, taken from her home during a January burglary, were turned over to police.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
WIS has obtained the 911 recordings of people calling in after the fatal Amtrak-CSX train crash that killed two Amtrak employees.
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
