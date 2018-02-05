Phoenix woman facing charges after failed drug smuggling attempt

Drugs found under a Phoenix woman's clothes. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents from the Nogales Station arrested a 29-year-old Phoenix woman on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 3 after finding her with more than 10 ounces of heroin at an Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint.

Agents referred the driver of a Nissan Sentra for a secondary inspection after a BP canine alerted to the vehicle. While conducting a search on the vehicle and driver, agents discovered a package of brown heroin under the woman’s clothing.

After agents placed the woman in custody and seized the vehicle and narcotics, worth an estimated $7,800, they transported her to the Nogales Border Patrol Station for further processing.

She is being held on drug smuggling charges while awaiting disposition.

