Fatal pedestrian crash closes Drexel near Mission Road

By Tucson News Now Staff
Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Drexel near Mission Road. (Source: Tucson News Now) Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Drexel near Mission Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has closed Drexel Road between Forest and Mission, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. 

No further information was immediately known.  

