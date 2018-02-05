Fatal pedestrian crash closes Drexel near Mission Road

Two vehicles are involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Drivers should avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Two vehicles are involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety. Drivers should avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further information was immediately known.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further information was immediately known.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
Highway officials reopened Interstate 8 east of Gila Bend on Friday morning.
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.
Police are asking the public’s assistance in locating the man they believe sexually assaulted a young child in a viral video that circulated on social media.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
The Summit County Medical Examiner has identified the 2-year-old girl who was found dead outside of her home Friday afternoon.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.
Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with the distribution of a video on social media showing the sexual assault of a child.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
An iPhone feature poses a new problem for both parents, kids, and cybersecurity experts. It’s called AirDrop. It allows anyone to send you any message, picture, or video. It's led to a new phrase: Cyber flashing.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
Two members of the Middleton Township Fire Department have been put on administrative leave after a Facebook post went viral alleging one of them intentionally humiliated his daughter.
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.
New accusations of animal cruelty could lead to criminal charges in Butler County.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
WIS has obtained the 911 recordings of people calling in after the fatal Amtrak-CSX train crash that killed two Amtrak employees.
WIS has obtained the 911 recordings of people calling in after the fatal Amtrak-CSX train crash that killed two Amtrak employees.
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?