Fatal pedestrian crash closes Drexel near Mission Road

Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Drexel near Mission Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)

A fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle has closed Drexel Road between Forest and Mission, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

PCSD investigating fatal collision involving a pedestrian vs a vehicle. Drexel between Forest and Mission is closed. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 6, 2018

No further information was immediately known.

