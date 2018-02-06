Tucson man warns about IRS scam

Martin Salazar was in a meeting when he checked his voicemail and found a message that the IRS was filing a lawsuit against him. (Source: KOLD News 13)

The IRS is reminding taxpayers to beware of tax scams.

A Tucson man was contacted by a scammer recently.

Martin Salazar was in a meeting when he checked his voicemail and found a message that the IRS was filing a lawsuit against him.

He admits he was nervous when he first heard the message.

“This could mess up my security clearance because I retired from the military and I’m like, 'What are we supposed to do with this?' Because you just don't know,” he said. “There is so much information out there. We called the IRS and there is a lot of voice recordings and machines and you never actually talk to a person. So you are not 100 percent sure what is going on.”

He had recently moved to Tucson and thought in the process something happened that affected his taxes.

It wasn’t until he did some research and watched a Tucson News Now newscast, that he figured out the call was a scam.

“They have mentioned straight out that the IRS never calls you, they are going to send you a letter. And we were like check our mail just in case because maybe we missed the mail. Maybe something didn’t get forwarded. So we were still a little nervous, but it kind of put us at ease when we saw that sure enough, they were like, 'Yeah, that’s fake,'” he said.

The IRS website states they won't call or send emails, instead they will contact you through the mail.

