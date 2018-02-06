Police: Gronkowski's home burglarized during Super Bowl trip

A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.
There are times when sports becomes more than just wins and losses or fame and fortune. One of those special moments came in Tucson Friday, Feb. 2.
There are times when sports becomes more than just wins and losses or fame and fortune. One of those special moments came in Tucson Friday, Feb. 2.
Arizona is ranked seventh to start the NCAA Softball season in both major polls.
Arizona is ranked seventh to start the NCAA Softball season in both major polls.
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
He claimed he gave the boys to two women and a man, and said the boys would have a better life there with a new family.
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.
Florida parents made their son believed he had seven brain tumors and was going to die before being arrested for fraud and child abuse last week.
An erroneous tsunami alert was received by residents spanning from New Hampshire to Houston.
An erroneous tsunami alert was received by residents spanning from New Hampshire to Houston.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
A Texas second grade teacher has died from complications due to the flu.
Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.
Japanese scientists touted the new treatment for hair loss in an article published in the journal Biomaterials.