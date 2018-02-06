Authorities release photo of woman accused of abandoning newborn at Tucson airport

The baby was found in a restroom outside Tucson Airport security checkpoints. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Investigators need help to identify this woman. (Source: Tucson Airport Authority PD)

Authorities have released video and photos of the woman they said left a newborn at the Tucson International Airport in January.

The Tucson Airport Authority said investigators still need help to identify the woman and anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

According to the TAA, the woman gave birth in a bathroom on the concourse on Sunday, Jan. 14. The woman cleaned up in a restroom near luggage claim before leaving the newborn in the bathroom by the rental car center.

The child was found with a handwritten note, which mentioned the woman wanting a better life for her baby.

The note can be read below.

The child is healthy and in the care of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

Arizona is a "safe haven" state, meaning parents can drop off newborns at designated locations like staffed fire stations, hospitals, licensed adoption agencies, private welfare agencies and churches.

Parents can remain anonymous but they will need to answer some questions about the newborn and its health and background.

The airport bathroom is not a safe haven location and the woman could face criminal charges, like child abandonment or endangerment.

