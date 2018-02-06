Noon Notebook: Meet Spice

Spice, who appeared on Noon Notebook on Tuesday, Feb. 6, is an approximately 4-year-old spayed female pug mix.

Spice has been to Pima Animal Care Center a few times as a stray so she would be best as an inside dog so she can't get loose. She's an outgoing lady and super friendly.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.

