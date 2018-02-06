Noon Notebook: Meet Spice - Tucson News Now

Noon Notebook: Meet Spice

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Spice, who appeared on Noon Notebook on Tuesday, Feb. 6, is an approximately 4-year-old spayed female pug mix.

Spice has been to Pima Animal Care Center a few times as a stray so she would be best as an inside dog so she can't get loose. She's an outgoing lady and super friendly.

PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. For more information on PACC, click here.  

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • Noon Notebook: Meet Spice

    Noon Notebook: Meet Spice

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 2:48 PM EST2018-02-06 19:48:31 GMT

    Spice is an outgoing lady and super friendly.

    Spice is an outgoing lady and super friendly.

  • Noon Notebook: Meet Candy

    Noon Notebook: Meet Candy

    Friday, February 2 2018 2:34 PM EST2018-02-02 19:34:47 GMT
    (Source: KOLD News 13)(Source: KOLD News 13)

    This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.

    This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.

  • UPDATE: 25 rescued dogs rehabbing; need foster homes

    UPDATE: 25 rescued dogs rehabbing; need foster homes

    Monday, January 29 2018 1:22 AM EST2018-01-29 06:22:55 GMT
    (Source: Pima Animal Care Center)(Source: Pima Animal Care Center)

    “We knew the dogs were in a safe situation, receiving food and water, but ultimately, the family needs to find homes for them and they asked for our help,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, who was on scene Thursday to assist in the rescue effort. 

    “We knew the dogs were in a safe situation, receiving food and water, but ultimately, the family needs to find homes for them and they asked for our help,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, who was on scene Thursday to assist in the rescue effort. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly