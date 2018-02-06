UPDATE: Westbound I-10 back open near Casa Grande

There is a five-mile backup according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it could take a little while to clear.
Two vehicles were involved in this fatal crash, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further information was immediately known.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The recent rash of pedestrian fatal accidents in Tucson has created a lot of conversation but also an admonition that little can be done short term.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.
