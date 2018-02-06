UPDATE: Westbound I-10 back open near Casa Grande - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Westbound I-10 back open near Casa Grande

By Tucson News Now Staff
CASA GRANDE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Westbound Interstate 10 is back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.  

An earlier vehicle fire had closed the interstate near milepost 176, near Casa Grande.

According to ADOT there is a five-mile backup and it could take a little while for the area to clear. 

