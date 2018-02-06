UPDATE: Westbound I-10 back open near Casa Grande

Westbound Interstate 10 is back open, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

An earlier vehicle fire had closed the interstate near milepost 176, near Casa Grande.

REOPEN: I-10 WB has reopened near Casa Blanca Road. There is a five-mile backup that will take a while to clear. pic.twitter.com/eI7zRzuqYh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 6, 2018

According to ADOT there is a five-mile backup and it could take a little while for the area to clear.

